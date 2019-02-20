Diamondback Energy +2% as strong view outweighs mixed Q4

Diamondback Energy (FANG +1.8% ) reverses from an opening loss after reporting mixed Q4 results, beating estimates on oil and total production volumes, but missing on EPS and EBITDA due to weaker pricing and higher overall costs.

Piper Jaffray's Ryan Todd maintains his Overweight rating despite higher capex offsetting production beats, as "FANG’s outlook is increasingly differentiated, with leading growth."

Todd notes post-EGN acquisition synergies are ahead of expectations, citing G&A savings already at $30M-$40M, while D&C spending is down ~$215/ft. vs. targeted $223/ft.

Credit Suisse analyst B. Jiang raises her estimates for the stock, as Q4 production results topped expectations, driven mostly by legacy FANG assets.