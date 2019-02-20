Carrols Restaurant soars after adding 221 restaurants

Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST +19.4% ) trades higher after striking a deal to acquire 166 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants from Cambridge Franchise Holdings across 10 southeastern and southern states.

The company says the transaction will be structured as a tax-free merger. Cambridge will receive approximately 7.36M shares of Carrols common stock and at closing will own approximately 16.6% of Carrols’' outstanding common shares. Cambridge will also receive shares of 9% PIK Series C Convertible Preferred Stock that will be convertible into approximately 7.45M shares of Carrols common stock at $13.50 per share

Source: Press Release