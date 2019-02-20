FERC OKs Kinder Morgan for next step in Elba Island LNG startup

Kinder Morgan (KMI +0.2% ) is a step closer to starting up the first of 10 production units at its Elba Island LNG export terminal in Savannah, Ga., after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission allows permission to start introducing chemicals into loading pumps that feed a liquefied natural gas storage tank.

KMI began the startup process for the terminal earlier this month, which will mark the company's entrance into the LNG business.

Once the the first production unit is online, KMI expects to start up the remaining nine productions one by one over nine months; when the 10 production units are operational, the facility will be able to produce as much as 2.5M metric tons/year of LNG.