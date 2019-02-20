J.M. Smucker updates guidance at CAGNY

J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) expects 2019 EPS that will fall within its prior guidance range of $8.00 to $8.20. That range is above the consensus EPS mark of $7.99.

The company says long-term targets include sales growth of +2% to +3% and operating income growth of +5%. Adding the two together gives J.M. Smucker a long-term EPS growth target of +8%. Management cites the benefits of innovation, cost management, synergy realization and improved financial leverage as its paths to growth.

J.M. Smucker is presenting today at the CAGNY investor conference (presentation slides).