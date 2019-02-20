Reata's bardoxolone successful in mid-stage study in rare kidney diseases; shares up 2%

Final results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, PHOENIX, evaluating Reata Pharmaceuticals' (RETA +1.7% ) bardoxolone methyl in patients with rare types of chronic kidney disease (CKD) showed a treatment effect. The company first reported the positive outcome in September 2018.

The study involved 103 patients with one of four rare forms of CKD. Their historical eGFR, a measure of kidney function, was declining each year. After 12 weeks' treatment with bardoxolone, their eGFR increased to levels representing a recovery of three years of average eGFR loss. 88% of treated patients who reached week 12 showed improvements in eGFR.

Patients receiving bardoxolone also experienced lower blood pressure and stable urinary protein (albumin) excretion.

Phase 3 studies are in process.