Encore Wire +3% post Q4 results beats

Encore Wire (WIRE +3.1% ) reported Q4 net sales growth of $319.73M.

Unit volume, measured in copper pounds contained in the wire sold, increased 10.5% Y/Y; and average selling price per copper pound sold decreased 3.7% Y/Y.

Q4 Gross margin improved by 270 bps to 16.6%; and operating margin improved by 243 bps to 9.9%.

Q4 EBITDA was $36.71M (+36.7% Y/Y) and margin improved by 257 bps to 11.5%.

SG&A expenses were $21.61M and margin was 6.7% up by 28 bps .

Company has $178.4M Cash, as of December 31, 2018.

Previously: Encore Wire beats by $0.45, beats on revenue (Feb. 19)