Lamar Advertising tops revenue forecasts with acquisition help

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) is 2.4% lower after its Q4 earnings, where it boosted funds from operations and revenues with the help of acquisitions.

Revenues grew 7.4% as reported; as adjusted for acquisitions of markets from Fairway, it grew 5.6%.

EBITDA rose 9.5% to $195.3M (and was up 6.4% on an acquisition-adjusted basis).

Same-unit digital revenue was up 10.8%, and adjusted funds from operations increased 8.6%.

Cash flow from operations was $194.8M for the quarter, up $8.4M Y/Y. Free cash flow was $126M, up 12.2%.

Liquidity was $178.3M, including $21.5M in cash and equivalents.

It's guiding to 2019 adjusted FFO/share of $5.67-$5.83 (growth of 3-6% Y/Y), and EPS of $3.69-$3.86.

