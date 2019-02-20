Viacom networks head to fuboTV in distribution deal

Viacom (VIA +1.1% , VIAB +0.7% ) has reached an expansive distribution deal with fuboTV which will bring Viacom's entertainment networks to the previously sports-focused over-the-top TV provider.

Viacom's nine core networks (BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1) will join fuboTV's base package, while expanded channels including MTV2, BET Soul and Nicktoons will head to premier package "fubo Extra."

The deal covers domestic and international networks, and enhances fuboTV's "fubo Latino" package with networks like Telefe and MTV Tr3s.