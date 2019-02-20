Deutsche Bank was said to mull extending Trump loans: Bloomberg

After the 2016 U.S. presidential election, top Deutsche Bank (DB +1.3% ) executives discussed extending Trump Organization loans until after 2025 because they were concerned that Donald Trump's company might default on about $340M of loans while he was in office, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.

Eventually the bank decided against restructuring the loans, which come due in 2023 and 2024, and chose not to do any new business with the Trump Organization.

The talks didn't reflect increased concerns about the firm's creditworthiness, the people said.

"The story is complete nonsense," Eric Trump wrote in an email to Bloomberg. “We are one of the most under-leveraged real estate companies in the country. "