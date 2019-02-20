Achieve completes enrollment in mid-stage study of smoking cessation candidate cytisinicline

Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV -1.5% ) has completed the enrollment of 254 subjects in a Phase 2b clinical trial, ORCA-1, evaluating cytisinicline, plus behavioral support, for smoking cessation.

Participants will receive 1.5 mg or 3.0 mg doses on a declining titration schedule or three times daily for 25 days. The primary endpoint is the reduction in the number of cigarettes smoked during the treatment period.

Topline results should be available mid-year.

According to the company, cytisinicline is a plant-based alkaloid with a high binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. Theoretically, binding to the receptors in the brain reduces the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms and reduces the reward/satisfaction feelings associated with lighting up.