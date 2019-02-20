Petrobras hires Santander to revive LPG unit sale - Reuters

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has hired the investment banking unit of Banco Santander Brasil to revive efforts to sell its liquefied petroleum gas distribution unit, Reuters reports.

PBR agreed in 2016 to sell Liquigas Distribuidora to local rival Ultrapar Participações for 2.8B reais ($754M), but the deal was blocked by Brazil's CADE antitrust watchdog a year ago.

The new sale process will focus on offering Liquigas to investment funds or private equity firms which have oil and gas arms as a way to avoid new antitrust hurdles, according to the report.