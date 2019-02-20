Early-stage study underway of Ocular's OTX-TKI in wet AMD

The first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Ocular Therapeutix's (OCUL +0.5% ) OTK-TKI (tyrosine kinase inhibitor implant) in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

The primary objective is safety. The secondary objective is tolerability (maximum tolerated dose). The estimated completion date is May 2020.

OTX-TKI is a bioresorbable hydrogel formulated with tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) particles in an injectable fiber that is delivered to the back of the eye via a small-gauge needle. It is designed to deliver the drug for up to nine months, significantly longer than the one-to-two-month frequency of standard-of-care intravitreal treatments.