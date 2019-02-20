Stocks pare gains ahead of Fed minutes release

The major U.S. stock averages pare gains in midday trading as investors wait for Fed minutes to be released in about an hour and a half.

The Nasdaq, up 0.1% , retreats from as much as 0.4%, and the S&P 500, also up 0.1% , eased off an earlier rise of 0.2%.

The Dow, essentially flat, had been up 0.2% in the morning.

Materials ( +1.4% ) and energy ( +0.6% ) comprise the best-performing sectors as real estate ( -0.9% ) and consumer staples ( -0.3% ) trail.

10-year Treasury yield increases almost 1 basis point to 2.647%.