Videogame sales -19% in January, with Switch a bright spot

Adding to recent videogame stock doldrums, industry sales tracked by NPD Group fell 19% Y/Y in January.

That's a bit of a pullback after videogames' best December in four years.

Overall sales fell to $893M from $1.1B a year ago, according to the firm, with broad spending declines. Hardware dropped 28% to $199M; software spending fell 18% to $427M; and accessories and game cards dropped 12% to $267M.

The best-selling hardware platform in dollar and unit terms for January was the Nintendo Switch (NTDOY +0.7% ). It was the only console platform to grow year-over-year, analyst Mat Piscatella notes.

Minor gains in gamepad spending were offset by drops across other accessories and game cards.

Meanwhile, Switch software grew by double digits but was offset by heavy declines across all other platforms. The dollar sales chart was topped by a few new releases, led by Kingdom Hearts III (OTCPK:SQNNY), followed by Resident Evil 2 (CCOEY -0.1% ) and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (OTCPK:NTDOY).

Those three came in ahead of fourth-ranked Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (ATVI -2.1% ). Rounding out the software top 10: No. 5, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 6, Red Dead Redemption 2 (TTWO -4.8% ); No. 7, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (OTC:NCBDY); No. 8, NBA 2K19 (NASDAQ:TTWO); No. 9, Mario Kart 8 (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 10, Grand Theft Auto V (TTWO).

Related tickers: MSFT -1.2% , SNE +1.2% , EA -4.1% , OTCPK:UBSFY -0.9% . Retail stock: GME +0.4% .