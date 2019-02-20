More on Granite Construction's Q4 results; shares up 6%

Granite Construction (GVA +6.8% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 11.4% Y/Y to $892.33M, and gross profit increased by 7.3% Y/Y to $108.05M.

Revenues by segments: Transportation $504.04M (-3.8% Y/Y); Water $122.23M (+273.4% Y/Y); Specialty $165.47M (+1.2% Y/Y); and Materials $100.52M (+24.2% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 46 bps to 12.1%; and operating margin decline by 384 bps to 1.7%.

SG&A expenses were $79.44M (+37.7% Y/Y) and margin of 8.9% up by 170 bps.

Adj. EBITDA was $63.54M (-0.3% Y/Y) and margin declined by 83 bps to 7.1%.

Net cash provided by operating activities at end of year was $86.39M, compared to $146.19M a year ago.

During the quarter, company invested $10M to repurchase ~252,000 GVA shares at an average price of $39.64 per share.

Total Backlog was $3.69B (-0.8% Y/Y), with Transportation at $2.82B (-1.8% Y/Y); Water at $328.88M (+125.5% Y/Y); and Specialty at $545.61M (-22.5% Y/Y).

Company stated that this quarter’s results include the effects of erratic, wet weather in the West, and reflect negative forecast adjustments on legacy unconsolidated large projects attributable to increased visibility into costs as these projects near completion.

FY19 Guidance: Low-teens consolidated revenue growth; and Adj. EBITDA margin of 8.5% to 95%.

