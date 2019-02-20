AzurRx up 30% on start of mid-stage study of MS1819-SD

Dosing is underway in a Phase 2 clinical trial, OPTION, evaluating AzurRx BioPharma's (AZRX +30%) MS1819-SD in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, a deficiency in pancreatic enzymes that prevents normal food digestion.
The trial will compare the safety, tolerability and efficacy of MS1819-SD to standard-of-care porcine enzyme replacement therapy. The primary endpoint is non-inferiority (no worse than) at week 6 as measured by coefficient of fat absorption (CFA).
Topline data should be available mid-year.
MS1819-SD is also an enzyme replacement therapy, but differs from other treatments in that it does not contain any animal products. It is a recombinant lipase derived from a fungus called Yarrowia lipolytica.
