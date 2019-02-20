Gore says Dominion Atlantic Coast compressor station 'reckless, racist rip-off'

Former VP Al Gore slams Dominion Energy's (D +0.1% ) Atlantic Coast Pipeline project, calling a proposed natural gas pipeline compressor station in the historically black Union Hill community in central Virginia a form of environmental racism.

"This compressor station and this pipeline would be the single largest increase in global warming pollution from the state of Virginia ever," Gore said last night.

Embattled Virginia Gov. Northam should make good on his promise for racial reconciliation by blocking the pipeline project, Gore said. "This proposed pipeline is a reckless, racist rip-off."