Fortescue tops H1 profit estimates as iron ore pricing rises

Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF +4.7% ) easily beat estimates for H1 profit and nearly triples its interim dividend to A$0.30/share, including a special dividend, reflecting confidence in the outlook for iron ore prices, sending shares to a two-year high in Australia.

Net profit for the six months to Dec. 31 totaled $644M, down from $681M a year ago but well above the analyst consensus estimate of $546M.

Fortescue said it realized $47/metric ton for its iron ore in H1, up from $40/ton in the previous half, and the deadly mine disaster in Brazil that has curtailed Vale’s production is expected to prompt buyers to take more Australian iron ore.

Analysts also have speculated that Fortescue could benefit by feeding extra supply into the seaborne market, but CEO Elizabeth Gaines said 'material' incremental tonnages were unlikely in the short-term given constraints at its ore processing facilities.