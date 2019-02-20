Google didn't disclose Nest microphones, blames "error"

Google (GOOG -0.1% )(GOOGL -0.2% ) says it made an "error" when it didn't disclose that Nest home security system has a microphone in the devices.

Earlier this month, Google said a Nest Secure update would let users enable Google Assistant on Nest Guard, which made it clear the devices contain a microphone.

The updated product page now contains the microphone in the tech specs.

Google's full quote: “The on-device microphone was never intended to be a secret and should have been listed in the tech specs. That was an error on our part. The microphone has never been on and is only activated when users specifically enable the option."