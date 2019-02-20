Fitch Ratings warns on Newell Brands

Fitch Rating lowers its default rating on Newell Brands (NWL +3.6% ) into junk territory (BB+ from BBB-).

"The downgrade reflects the significant deterioration in underlying core operations; lack of visibility to topline and EBITDA stabilization and therefore the level of sustainable FCF generation; and Fitch's expectation that leverage will be at 3.5x or higher even if the company diverts all asset sale proceeds toward debt paydown, after offsetting around $400 million in negative FCF expected in 2019."

Fitch expects Newell to generate EBITDA for ongoing operations of around $1B in 2019 vs. management's guidance for $1.1B. The ratings agency also sees EBITDA only improving modestly after 2019 vs. management's guidance of over $1.65B.