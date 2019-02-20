Photronics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-44.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $125.1M (+1.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PLAB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.