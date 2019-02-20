Gildan Activewear Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+38.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $702.78M (+7.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GIL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.