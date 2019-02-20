Wendy's Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+36.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $399.94M (+29.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WEN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.