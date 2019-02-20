Quanta Services Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.94B (+18.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PWR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.