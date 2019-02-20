InterDigital Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-89.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $72.82M (-64.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IDCC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.