Bunge Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Bunge (NYSE:BG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (-70.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.66B (+0.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.