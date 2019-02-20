Applied Optoelectronics Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (-104.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $60.22M (-24.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AAOI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Applied Optoelectronics: Will Things Change This Time Around?