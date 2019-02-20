C&J Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

C&J Energy (NYSEMKT:CJ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.28 (-190.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $488.29M (-0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CJ has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.