Samsung S10 event unveils Galaxy Fold - live updates

Update with more Fold specs: The device comes with a 7nm processor, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and six cameras- three on the back, two inside, and one on the front.

The Fold will be available in four colors with some colors having the option to change the color of the hinge that folds the device. There's an LTE model and a 5G model.

Fold pricing starts at $1,980 with Samsung's AirPods competitor Galaxy Buds shipping with the device. The product will become available April 26.

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) officially unveils its Galaxy Fold, the long-rumored and teased foldable mobile device.

The device shrinks from a 7.3-inch display to a 4.6-inch display once folded.

The Fold gets a new feature called App Continuity that lets users interact with an app on the small screen and pick up where they left off after unfolding the device.

