Boyd Gaming Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+40.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $774.48M (+31.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BYD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.