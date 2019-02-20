SBA Communications Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+650.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $472.76M (+6.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SBAC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.