Emergent BioSolutions Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (-10.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $270.37M (+39.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EBS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.