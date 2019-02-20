Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.62B (-1.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HPE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.