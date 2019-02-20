Most FOMC members backed announcing plan to end reducing asset holdings

Since the last FOMC meeting in January, there's been much discussion about whether the Fed will end the shrinking of its bond portfolio early, and comments by Fed members have indicated they might.

At the January meeting, staff presented options for slowing the decline in reserves by ending reduction in asset holdings "at some point over the latter half of this year," according to the minutes of the Fed's January FOMC committee meeting.

"Almost all participants thought that it would be desirable to announce before too long a plan to stop reducing the Federal Reserve's asset holdings later this year," the minutes said.

"A substantial majority expected that when asset redemptions ended, the level of reserves would likely be somewhat larger than necessary for efficient and effective implementation of monetary policy."