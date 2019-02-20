Nevro Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.21 (-40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $107.1M (+9.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NVRO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.