Halozyme Therapeutics Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (-103.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $59.75M (-68.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HALO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.