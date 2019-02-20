Microsoft discovers hack targeting European democratic institutions

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) says it discovered cyber attacks targeting European democratic institutions, think tanks, and non-profits. The tech giant will offer a cyber security service to several countries to close security gaps.

The attacks occurred between September and December last year. The targets included 104 employees from the likes of the German Council on Foreign Relations and the European offices of The Aspen Institute and The German Marshall Fund. The latter two say their systems weren't compromised, employees are receiving security training, and the organizations are continuing to work with Microsoft.