DexCom Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+70.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $308.76M (+39.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DXCM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.