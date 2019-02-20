Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $563.26M (+3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MDRX has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.