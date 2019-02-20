Auto suppliers rev higher

Almost 75% of U.S.-traded auto supplier stocks are showing gains on a down overall market day. Some traders are calling the sector oversold on broad macro concerns and questions over demand in China. An upgrade on American Axle from BAML could also be factoring in.

Notable gainers include Superior Industries (SUP +6.5% ), Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT +4.3% ), Autoliv (ALV +3% ), Standard Motor Products (SMP +2.5% ), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +2.3% ), WABCO (WBC +1.8% ), Lear (LEA +1.7% ) and Lydall (LDL +0.8% ).

