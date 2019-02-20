FOMC discusses MBS issues in balance sheet plan

Among topics discussed at FOMC's January meeting was what to do with principal payments received from mortgage-backed securities.

"Participants commented that, in light of the committee's longstanding plan to hold primarily Treasury securities in the long run, it would be appropriate once asset redemptions end to reinvest most, if not all, principal payments received from agency MBS in Treasury securities," the minutes read.

Some thought that continuing to reinvest agency MBS principal payments of over $20B per month in agency MBS, as under the current balance-sheet normalization plans, would simplify communications.

Others said that retaining the cap on agency MBS redemptions was unnecessary, saying that principal payments were unlikely to reach the $20B level after 2019 and the caop would slightly slow the return of the portfolio to primarily Treasury securities.

Furthermore, they said it's important to develop and communicate plans for reinvesting agency MBS principal payments and they would continue discussing balance-sheet normalization at upcoming meetings.

