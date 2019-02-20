Certain institutional shareholders not happy with Bristol-Myers-Celgene tie-up

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY -0.3% ) and Celgene (CELG -0.1% ) are both off their intraday highs in the wake of reports that certain institutional shareholders, including Starboard Value and Dodge & Cox, lack enthusiasm for the planned merger.

Starboard intends to survey stockholders to gauge their support for the cash-and-stock transaction.

Update: The WSJ reports that Starboard has nominated five potential directors, including CEO Jeff Smith, and has been meeting with BMY executives. It only owns ~1M shares of the ~1.6B outstanding so it will have to recruit many more shareholders if it wants to challenge the deal.