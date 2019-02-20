ABC sells out Oscar telecast despite bumpy road

ABC (DIS +0.4% ) has sold out Oscars advertising, offering a sigh of relief following some much-publicized drama around the high-profile telecast.

The show (set for Sunday) is going off without a host for the first time in 30 years, which presented some headwinds for locking down advertisers.

The news follows a December pullout from its arranged host, actor/comedian Kevin Hart, in the wake of a controversy over his prior tweets.

Pricing was consistent with last year, Ad Age says, with 30-second spots bringing $2.1M-$2.2M each.

With that hurdle cleared, time to worry about ratings: Last year's Oscar telecast fell 19% from 2017 and drew a record low 26.5M viewers (but was still the year's No. 16 program).

Walmart is one big ad participant, with six themed 30-second spots. Charlize Theron is appearing in a spot for Budweiser, and others include Cadillac, Google, Hennessy, IBM, McDonald's, Rolex, Samsung and Verizon.