HollyFrontier -2% on weakness in lubricants, specialty products

HollyFrontier (HFC -2.3% ) is lower after its Q4 earnings beat is overshadowed by weak performance in its lubricants and specialty products business.

Sales in the unit, which HFC has been building up through acquisitions to provide a more steady revenue stream, fell 7% Y/Y, hurt by "very weak base oil markets and the turnaround at the Mississauga plant," CEO George Damiris said on today’s earnings conference call.

Like other refiners, HFC also highlighted the steep drop in the difference between Canadian crude and U.S. benchmark prices following Alberta’s production curbs to ease the supply glut.

"We saw differentials go from $47 down to $9," and Alberta’s solution tended to "overcorrect" the problem, company VP Thomas Creery said on the call.