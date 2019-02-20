Hecla Mining Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $150.84M (-5.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Hecla Mining: Quarterly Performance Review And Way Forward