Canadian heavy crude price slips as pipeline rationing to rise next month

Heavy Canadian crude prices widened to their biggest YTD discount against Nymex futures as Enbridge (ENB +0.9% ) said rationing on its heavy oil pipelines would increase next month.

Western Canadian Select traded at $15/bbl below WTI futures yesterday, $1.50/bbl wider than on Friday and the biggest discount this year, according to Bloomberg.

The discount widened as ENB said crude shipments through the heavy oil pipelines of its Mainline, Canada’s largest oil export pipeline system, would be apportioned 41% in March, up from 39% in February.

Pipeline rationing on the system has barely budged since Alberta’s provincial government announced mandatory production curtailments totaling 325K bbl/day in January and February.