Fed officials unsure of appropriate rate moves in 2019

The Fed's policy committee appeared split at last month's meeting on whether any further interest rate hikes will be needed this year.

Many participants said it's unclear what rate adjustments "may be appropriate later this year," with some arguing that "rate increases might prove necessary only if inflation outcomes were higher than in their baseline outlook."

However, several indicated that if the economy developed as they expected, it would appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate later this year.

Overall, "participants observed that a patient posture in these circumstances was consistent with their general approach to setting the stance of policy," the minutes showed.

After the release of the Fed minutes, U.S. stock average are mixed, with the S&P 500 up 0.1% , the Dow up 0.2% , and the Nasdaq down 0.1% .

No big moves for the 10-year Treasury, either, with the yield pushed up about 1 basis point to 2.649%.

