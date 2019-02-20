Visteon Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Visteon (NYSE:VC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (-36.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $718.4M (-9.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.