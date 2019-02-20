Astronics Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+275.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $195.09M (+13.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ATRO has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.