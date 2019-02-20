Roku Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $262.07M (+39.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, ROKU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.